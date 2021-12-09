Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.100-$15.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.02 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

JAZZ traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.36.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,264 shares of company stock worth $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 224,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.82% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $88,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

