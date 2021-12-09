Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 66,667 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 66,667 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$666,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,571,500.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,000.00.

TSE:PEY opened at C$10.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.73 and a 12 month high of C$11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.05.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

