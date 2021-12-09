Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nabtesco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Nabtesco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.