Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

KGC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

KGC opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $5.18 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 193,041 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 50.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 34.1% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

