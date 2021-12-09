Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates GBX 1,925 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,925 ($25.53) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.90) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($20.95) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.52) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.89) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($20.99).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,591.80 ($21.11) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £80.10 billion and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,491.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,446.07. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,604.40 ($21.28). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.38) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($66,323.17).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

