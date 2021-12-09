Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on thyssenkrupp AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for thyssenkrupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of TKAMY stock opened at $10.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

About thyssenkrupp

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.