Jetcoin (JET) Price Hits $0.0422 on Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $538,796.65 and $82,941.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00042842 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00218546 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

