JMP Securities Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $39.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 79.06% from the stock’s previous close.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 20,473 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,951,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,420,000 after buying an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

