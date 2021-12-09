JMP Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.58% from the company’s current price.

MRNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.23. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

