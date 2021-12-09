Joanne Wendy Kim Buys 2,000 Shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) CFO Joanne Wendy Kim purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,428. BioVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 267.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,197 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. swisspartners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioVie by 8.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on BioVie from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

