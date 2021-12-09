John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

HPI opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.