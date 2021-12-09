John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years.
HPI opened at $20.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $22.13.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.