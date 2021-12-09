Jonathan Davies Buys 55 Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) Stock

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG) insider Jonathan Davies bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £125.95 ($167.02).

Jonathan Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Jonathan Davies acquired 48 shares of SSP Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £125.28 ($166.13).

SSPG opened at GBX 239.60 ($3.18) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 258.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 270.20. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. SSP Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 209.80 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.30).

A number of research firms have commented on SSPG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.91) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.97) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.64) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 356.63 ($4.73).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

