JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €139.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €139.00 ($156.18) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($219.10) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($195.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €160.00 ($179.78) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($202.25) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €157.71 ($177.20).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €109.25 ($122.75) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €112.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €116.77. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €97.38 ($109.42) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($163.37). The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion and a PE ratio of -12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

