JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $39.63 on Monday. Expensify has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $51.06.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

