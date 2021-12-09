JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ EXFY opened at $39.63 on Monday. Expensify has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $51.06.
Expensify Company Profile
