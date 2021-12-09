JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lifted by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.1% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $160.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $166.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.47. The firm has a market cap of $474.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

