JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ocado Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF opened at $21.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $39.25.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.