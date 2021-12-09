JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) to “Overweight”

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter valued at about $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 8.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,803,000 after buying an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 34.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 242,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 372.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

