Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price target on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

Shares of Juniper Networks stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.77. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,110 shares of company stock worth $1,150,439. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 478,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 46,693 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,263 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,862 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

