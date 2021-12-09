Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd Cuts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Zscaler comprises approximately 1.1% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Zscaler by 47.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Zscaler by 3,359.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at about $27,829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $311.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $315.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of -143.69 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 46.31% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $417.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.11.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,329 shares of company stock worth $101,739,001 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

