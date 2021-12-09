Kansas City Life Insurance (KCLI) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS: KCLI) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kansas City Life Insurance to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 578 2000 2244 84 2.37

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 20.61%. Given Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kansas City Life Insurance has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out -337.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 10.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kansas City Life Insurance is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $523.91 million $15.17 million -131.25 Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors $20.55 billion $984.37 million 3.47

Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance. Kansas City Life Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kansas City Life Insurance’s rivals have a beta of 0.90, suggesting that their average stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance -0.63% -0.37% -0.06% Kansas City Life Insurance Competitors 3.10% 1.23% 0.47%

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance rivals beat Kansas City Life Insurance on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

