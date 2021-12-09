KARMA (KARMA) One Day Volume Hits $27.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. KARMA has a market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $27.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001647 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056930 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $487.79 or 0.01009468 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

