Kepler Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF)

Equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Volvo Car (NASDAQ:VLVOF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLVOF. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 90 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a SEK 78 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 61 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Volvo Car in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 79.80.

Get Volvo Car alerts:

Shares of VLVOF stock remained flat at $8.35 on Thursday.

Volvo Car AB (publ.) designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells passenger cars in Europe, China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers sedansand SUV vehicles under the Volvo brand. It also provides vehicle parts and accessories. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Car Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo Car and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.