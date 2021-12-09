Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $132.06

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and traded as low as $121.66. Kerry Group shares last traded at $122.12, with a volume of 20,848 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

