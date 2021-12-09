Kerry Murphy Healey Acquires 7,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE APO opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $154,408,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

