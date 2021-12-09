Kerry Murphy Healey Acquires 7,000 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE APO opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.01.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $160,134,000. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $154,408,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.
About Apollo Global Management
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.