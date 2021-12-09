Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 315 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

IGV opened at $409.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.75 and a 200-day moving average of $406.48. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

