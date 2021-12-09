Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,613,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $47.38 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.29 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.