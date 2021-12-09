Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 38.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

VOD opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. Vodafone Group Plc has a one year low of $14.53 and a one year high of $20.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

