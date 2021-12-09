Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 31,911 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,911 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after acquiring an additional 142,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,895,000 after acquiring an additional 364,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $83.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

