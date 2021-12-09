Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

IHF stock opened at $272.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.66. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 1-year low of $225.88 and a 1-year high of $283.89.

