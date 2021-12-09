Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after purchasing an additional 147,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after purchasing an additional 305,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200 day moving average of $95.31. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

