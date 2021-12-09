Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,660 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RQI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,221,000 after acquiring an additional 279,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,128,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,141,000 after acquiring an additional 60,808 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after buying an additional 134,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $16.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $17.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

