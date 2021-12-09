Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,479,400 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $516,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 376,314 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,635,000 after buying an additional 3,460,448 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

