Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €124.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($139.33) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KBX. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($117.98) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($105.62) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €103.40 ($116.18).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €89.70 ($100.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €88.16 ($99.06) and a 52 week high of €117.24 ($131.73). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €91.89 and a 200-day moving average of €97.23.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

