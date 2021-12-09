KoHo Chain Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,080.00 (KHC)

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One KoHo Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KoHo Chain has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $309,097.60 and approximately $4,080.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00056796 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.41 or 0.08554467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00078851 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,883.98 or 0.99703380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002803 BTC.

KoHo Chain Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

Buying and Selling KoHo Chain

