Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 35.1% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 402.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.83.

Shares of KTB opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $35.48 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.