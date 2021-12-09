Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director Morton Collins Sells 20,000 Shares

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Director Morton Collins sold 20,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $101,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $469.25 million, a PE ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 2.10.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Kopin by 124.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,823,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kopin by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,713,000 after acquiring an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kopin by 9,403.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kopin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

