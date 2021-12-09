Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.03.
In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.
