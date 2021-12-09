Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Earnings Results

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $639.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.03.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Korn Ferry stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research report on Sunday, October 24th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

