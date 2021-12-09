KPCB DGF Associates LLC Takes Position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)

KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,586,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,353,000. Duolingo makes up approximately 59.9% of KPCB DGF Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. KPCB DGF Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of Duolingo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,522,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUOL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.43.

Shares of Duolingo stock opened at $108.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.76. Duolingo Inc has a one year low of $98.00 and a one year high of $204.99.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 88.94% and a negative net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $451,767.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Severin Hacker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.41, for a total transaction of $4,332,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,722 shares of company stock valued at $22,089,194 over the last three months.

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

