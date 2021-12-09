Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Down 1.2%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.48. 29,421 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,123,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Several research firms recently commented on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $258,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $160,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,159,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,626 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 135,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.