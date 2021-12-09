Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.400-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE KR opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.44.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

