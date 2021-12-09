Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $70.97 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $688.55 million, a P/E ratio of -58.17 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

