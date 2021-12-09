L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Position Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.79, for a total value of $19,739,699.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,236 shares of company stock valued at $40,780,278. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHX opened at $216.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.97. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.70 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

