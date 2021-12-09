Lake Point Wealth Management Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lake Point Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.2% of Lake Point Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,173.80.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,429.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,423.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

