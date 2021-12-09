Langley Steinert Sells 41,982 Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $1,612,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $1,567,607.88.

On Friday, December 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $1,524,366.42.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62.

On Friday, November 12th, Langley Steinert sold 41,979 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $1,614,512.34.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $1,606,231.32.

On Monday, November 8th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $1,518,069.12.

On Friday, November 5th, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $1,526,465.52.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total transaction of $1,465,591.62.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 10,009 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,903.84.

On Monday, October 18th, Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $966,705.52.

CARG traded down $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. 788,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,161,548. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $39.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 24.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CARG. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

