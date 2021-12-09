Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 630 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Trex makes up about 4.8% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Trex worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Trex by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trex by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after buying an additional 19,718 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Trex by 18.7% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Trex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 3,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $448,638.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $140.49 on Thursday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.30.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $335.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

