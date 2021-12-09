Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 710 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Winmark comprises about 0.4% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total value of $1,139,437.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $410,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock worth $9,002,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $266.39 on Thursday. Winmark Co. has a 1 year low of $165.82 and a 1 year high of $277.99. The stock has a market cap of $965.93 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.94.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 292.99% and a net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

