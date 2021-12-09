Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Buys Shares of 11,410 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in CI Financial by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $22.53 on Thursday. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.51%.

CIXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

