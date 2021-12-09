Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. Has $26.66 Million Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,465 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories International comprises 7.6% of Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $26,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $365.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.57. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

