Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LVHD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1,872.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 26,975 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.22. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

