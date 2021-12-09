Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.13.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Lemonade alerts:

NYSE LMND opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.85. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $40.84 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.49.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $324,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,123,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $1,804,300. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.